Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A man and his sister-in-law were arrested for illegally terminating her pregnancy and abandoning the six-month-old foetus in a dustbin, police said on Friday.

According to police, the two had an affair, leading to her six-month pregnancy.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said police found the body of a newborn female child and sent it for post-mortem examination.

"During the investigation, based on CCTV footage, the father and mother of the six-month-old fetus were identified. The footage showed them abandoning the fetus in a dustbin near Roorkee Chunggi in the Kotwali area on June 24," the officer said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

A case has been registered against Abhishek (27), who is married, and his unmarried sister-in-law, Priya (19). Both have been arrested, he added.

During interrogation, Abhishek revealed he had an affair with his sister-in-law, leading to her six-month pregnancy. They decided to undergo an abortion, following which the two abandoned the foetus.

"We are also looking into involvement of other people in conducting the abortion," the SSP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)