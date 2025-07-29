Saharanpur, Jul 29 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a wood factory here, gutting goods worth lakhs of rupees, and officials suspecting that the blaze was caused by a short circuit.

According to officials, no one was injured in the fire that erupted in the factory in Gali number 1 of Khata Khedi in the Mandi area, but it quickly turned severe leading to the collapse of the tin shed.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Date and Day: Is 15th August a Bank Holiday? Will Schools and Stock Market Remain Open or Closed on Friday, August 15? FAQs on 79th Independence Day Answered.

Chief Fire Officer Pratap Singh told PTI that they received information about a fire at the Dream Furniture factory in Khata Khedi and initially only one fire brigade was dispatched.

However, he said, as the blaze intensified, three more vehicles were pressed into service. It took several hours to bring the fire under control, but by then furniture, raw materials, plyboard and wooden frames had already been reduced to ashes.

Also Read | New UPI Rules 2025: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines to Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More From August 1.

The fire quickly turned severe, leading to the collapse of the tin foil, Singh said, adding that the flames shot up into the open sky, posing a risk to nearby factories. He said that timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading further.

It is suspected that the blaze was caused by a short circuit, but authorities are currently ascertaining the exact cause of the fire, he added.

The Khata Khedi area houses several wood carving units and Saharanpur's wood carving industry is a significant sector with many of its products exported abroad, the CFO said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)