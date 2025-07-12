Farrukhabad (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) A junior engineer (JE) and a substation operator (SSO) at an electricity substation in Farrukhabad district's Mohammadabad town were allegedly assaulted on Saturday by a mob led by a village head.

The incident, which occurred at the Gaisinghpur substation, also saw allegations of bribery against the junior engineer.

A video purportedly showing JE Vinod Kumar holding money while being assaulted is circulating online.

Vinod filed a police complaint alleging assault, destruction of government documents, theft of collected bill money and caste-based abuse.

In his complaint, Vinod stated that about 1:30 pm on Saturday, Nisai village head Satyendra Singh arrived with a large group, including women, at the substation.

He alleged that Singh assaulted SSO Raghuveer and broke his phone before the crowd entered the control room.

Kumar further claimed the mob snatched his phone and physically assaulted him with kicks and punches. He alleged that documents were torn, money from bill collections was placed in his hand for a video and Rs 15,000 was stolen.

He also reported receiving death threats.

Police said an investigation into the matter is underway.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)