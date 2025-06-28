Sambhal (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) The owners of 22 shops and buildings demolished their properties after receiving a notice for encroaching on a Public Works Department (PWD) road located along the Bahjoi road in Hayat Nagar of Sambhal district, officials said on Saturday.

Demolition notices were issued to the shops and buildings constructed illegally on the PWD road located on the Hayat Nagar-Bahjoi road.

Following the order, many property owners here began demolishing their shops and buildings, including BJP office bearer Jai Prakash Gupta, who demolished his five 70-year-old shops.

"We received a notice from the government, which prompted us to demolish our ancestral shops that have stood for 70 years. The orders required us to remove structures up to nine feet; however, we went ahead and demolished nine and a half feet ourselves. Today, we have completed the demolition work," Gupta told reporters.

Recently, the Sambhal district administration identified several shops and buildings obstructing road widening and issued notices instructing owners to demolish their constructions.

The owners were warned that if they did not remove the encroachments voluntarily, the administration would take further action.

