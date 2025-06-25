Amethi, Jun 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) under the Fursatganj Police Station area here, officials said on Wednesday.

Lavkush, a resident of Tamamau village in Jais, was walking when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Fursatganj Community Health Centre by a 108 ambulance after locals alerted authorities.

However, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, the police said.

Fursatganj Police Station SHO Ram Pandey stated that Lavkush's body was sent for post-mortem.

Lavkush's father, Mahant, filed a complaint regarding the unknown vehicle involved in the incident.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved, SHO Pandey added.

