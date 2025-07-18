Shahjahanpur (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Police here have arrested two members of the MCOCA gang, which derives its name from the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, before they could expand their criminal activities, a senior official said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said Sameer Sheikh (19), from Katra area, formed the gang with friends after a dispute at a local fair. The group named itself after the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The gang thrashed a man, Aysuh Sharma, to create fear among locals. They also recorded a video brandishing a pistol on a motorcycle and circulated it on social media, prompting police action, the SP said.

According to police, after the police took notice of the video, the accused fled to Jaipur.

The officer said that Sheikh and Aatish alias Munna (18) were arrested on Thursday, while two others, both minors, have been issued notices.

The accused apologised at the police station, saying, "Sir, we will close the gang today itself, and will not do such things again." Police have sent these accused to jail and booked them under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Dwivedi said.

He further said that the police are monitoring social media to prevent any criminal activities.

The gang was formed around two years ago. Some members had worked as labourers in Mumbai, where MCOCA is in force, which likely inspired the name.

