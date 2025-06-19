Lucknow, Jun 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials of all districts to submit proposals for road infrastructure development under the Public Works Department's schemes by June 30.

He also instructed district magistrates to work in close coordination with local public representatives to ensure that the proposals reflect the specific needs of each region, an official statement said.

"Proposals under the Public Works Department's 18 flagship schemes should be submitted by June 30," the chief minister said.

At a review meeting, he highlighted that the 18 key schemes of the PWD include widening of roads connecting blocks and tehsils, improving district roads and state highways, and construction of industrial and logistics parks.

Emphasising timely submission of proposals, the chief minister stressed that development planning should be driven by local priorities, not political boundaries.

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive development, Adityanath directed that each of the 403 assembly constituencies should directly benefit from at least two to three major schemes.

He said that local representatives should conduct 'Bhoomi Pujan' or foundation stone laying ceremonies to foster greater public participation in the development process.

Highlighting the importance of linking religious tourism with economic empowerment, the chief minister directed the officials to annually select the top 50 religious sites across the state, and prioritise road construction and infrastructure strengthening to improve access.

He noted that enhanced connectivity to these sites would not only enrich the cultural experience of visitors but also stimulate the local economy, the statement said.

Adityanath underscored the need to adopt an integrated approach to road connectivity across the state.

He emphasised on road quality and maintenance, directing that no road in the state should have potholes.

To ensure timely execution and high quality of development works, the chief minister instructed all DMs to appoint a nodal officer in each district responsible for conducting weekly reviews of project progress.

He also mandated the compulsory presence of public representatives in monthly and bi-monthly review meetings to strengthen transparency and accountability.

The chief minister issued strict directives to identify tainted or suspicious contractors, thoroughly investigate them, and take appropriate action where necessary, the statement said.

