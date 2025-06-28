Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of June 17 when the girl had gone to fetch water near her house.

The accused, a resident of the same village, allegedly raped her, police said.

In the police complaint, the girl's father said that when his daughter informed about the incident, he called the accused's father. However, he threatened to kill the survivor and abused him on the call, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and his father.

Circle Officer (Khurja) Poornima Singh said that the juvenile offender has been sent to the juvenile home, and efforts are on to nab his father.

