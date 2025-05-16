Bulandshahr May 16 (PTI) Three people died while 31 were injured when their canter truck rammed into another truck in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Bulandshahr-Anupshahr road in Jahangirabad area when the canter truck driver dozed off and the vehicle collided with another truck, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said.

The canter truck was en route to Shahjahanpur-Hardoi from Morha in Punjab, he said.

Police said there were 36 passengers in the canter, among which three people died while 31 others were injured. Two passengers managed to escape unhurt.

Among the injured, 27 were sent to Meerut for treatment, while four were taken to the Bulandshahr district hospital, they said.

The officer said that 25-year-old Ravi, 60-year-old Shivdai and 32-year-old Sunil died in the accident. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Shruti and Senior SP Dinesh Kumar Singh reached the district hospital and enquired about the health of the injured.

