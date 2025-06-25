Lucknow, Jun 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh will develop two world-class Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) in Agra and Prayagraj at an estimated cost of Rs 1,046 crore, which will accelerate industrial development in the state and generate large-scale employment.

The IMCs will house a wide array of manufacturing units alongside facilities for R&D, technological innovation, and skill development. Provisions have also been made to establish incubation centres that support traditional industries and foster entrepreneurship, a statement said on Wednesday.

These developments will create significant employment opportunities, particularly for local youth, who will benefit from integrating skills into the industry, it added.

These clusters will be developed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in partnership with the central and state governments.

"The Agra IMC will be developed across 1,058 acres in Rahan Kalan, while the Prayagraj IMC will span 351 acres in Karchana block. Both sites will be equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure, including roads, water and power supply, ICT services, and green spaces. The overarching aim is not only to attract investments and boost manufacturing but also to establish these zones as model industrial cities," it added.

With a total estimated cost of Rs 1,046 crore, work is underway to establish the core infrastructure required to attract private investments for these clusters, the statement said.

"Investors will benefit from a ready-to-use, world-class industrial ecosystem without incurring additional setup costs, further enhancing the state's business-friendly image," it added.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will provide land and resources for this project.

A dedicated project implementation team will oversee the development and ensure timely execution, with a target completion time of 36 months. Once operational, the IMCs will play a crucial role in redefining the industrial identity of Agra and Prayagraj, placing them prominently on Uttar Pradesh's industrial map.

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), a central government agency, will support the project through funding and technical expertise.

The SPV - Integrated Manufacturing Cluster Agra Prayagraj Limited - with equal participation from both governments, will ensure timely and effective implementation of the project, it said.

