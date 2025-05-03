Sonbhadra (UP), May 3 (PTI) A woman teacher working at a government primary school in this district has been suspended for allegedly making objectionable comments on social media regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said on Saturday.

Jeba Afroz, assistant teacher at the primary school in Maloghat, Chopan, was suspended for posting objectionable content on her Facebook account, Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Mukul Anand Pandey said in a statement.

According to the statement, Afroz also posted offensive comment over the recent murder of a Muslim man in Agra.

Pandey said that Afroz's conduct is in violation of the code of conduct for government employees and unbecoming of a teacher's dignity.

The BSA further said that along with the suspension, an investigation into the matter has been assigned to the block education officer (BEO) of Myorpur. The BEO has been directed to submit a report within 15 days, he said.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI COR CDN

