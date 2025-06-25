Kaushambi, Jun 25 (PTI) A woman died on the spot, and her husband suffered injuries after their house collapsed following heavy rain in a village under the Paschim Shareera Police Station limits, officials said on Wednesday.

"The incident occurred this morning when the mud house belonging to Indralal suddenly collapsed due to moisture from the rain. Indralal and his wife, Sumiya Devi (52), were trapped under the debris," Circle Officer (CO) Abhishek Singh said.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and, with the help of villagers, managed to pull the couple out from under the rubble.

Sumiya Devi was declared dead at the scene, while Indralal sustained serious injuries, after which he was taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Sumiya Devi's body has been taken into custody and is being sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

