Agra (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of her husband in 2021.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the convicts.

District and Session Judge Agra Sanjay Kumar Malik on June 19 held Poonam and Soni guilty of the murder of Rakesh (28) and sentenced them to life imprisonment, District Government Advocate Basant Gupta on Saturday said.

The two were in a relationship even before Poonam's marriage to Rakesh. Soni used to visit her house often, he said.

On January 24, 2021, Soni came to meet Poonam, which Rakesh opposed. Due to this, the two strangled Rakesh with a cloth and fled. The police managed to arrest the duo after several days.

