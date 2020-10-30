New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 537 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Its net profit stood at Rs 202 crore in the year-ago period.

Income from operations rose to Rs 8,939 crore in the second quarter this fiscal from Rs 7,817 crore in the corresponding period last year.

UPL Ltd is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions with annual revenue exceeding USD 5 billion. It has a presence in more than 130 countries.

