New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) US-based Augustana University has announced a masters in business administration (MBA) programme for Indian students.

The MBA programme is aimed at advancing social impact by creating ethical business leaders prepared to serve their communities in a diverse world, Ben Iverson, Director of International Programmes and Enrolment at Augustana University, said.

To meet the demand for talented business leaders, it seemed that the time has arrived to "launch our already existing business programme for international students, especially in India".

The university also announced scholarships of up to USD 100,000 to partially cover the cost of tuition and course fees. The spring enrolment will begin from November 1 and for fall enrolment from June 1, 2023.

