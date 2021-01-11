Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): Leading US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company would set up its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said here on Monday.

"What better way to start the week than to welcome a top Fortune-500 company Delighted to announce that BFSI major US based @massmutual is setting up their Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana.

This is their first center outside US with initial investment of Rs 1000 Cr," he tweeted.

"Leading US life insurer Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (@massmutual) announced the setting up of their Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, Telangana," he tweeted on his official account.

MassMutual, a 170-year old Fortune 500 organization and a world leader in the Insurance and Finance Industry, choosing Hyderabad and establishing its first Global Capability Center outside USA in the city is a testimony to the investor friendly policies of the Telangana Government, he said. PTI

