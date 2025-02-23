New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The US health regulator has pulled up Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals for significant manufacturing lapses at its Rajasthan-based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) plant.

In a warning letter issued to the company's Managing Director Manish Gupta, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) noted that the correspondence summarizes significant deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice for APIs.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 23, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The US health regulator stated that it inspected the company's Bhiwadi- based plant in Rajasthan on March 20, March 27, and April 3, 2024. "This warning letter summarises significant deviations from Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) for APIs. Because the methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding do not conform to CGMP, your API is adulterated," the USFDA stated in the warning letter.

A warning letter issued by the USFDA usually identifies the violation, such as poor manufacturing practices, problems with claims for what a product can do, or incorrect directions for use.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 23, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The letter also makes clear that the company must correct the problem and provides directions and a timeframe of its plans for correction. FDA then checks to ensure that the company's corrections are adequate. The USFDA noted that the company's quality systems were inadequate.

It pointed out failure of the company's quality unit to exercise its responsibility to ensure the API manufactured at the contract facility is in compliance with CGMP.

"FDA is aware that many drug manufacturers use independent contractors such as production facilities, testing laboratories, packagers, and labellers. FDA regards contractors as extensions of the manufacturer. You are responsible for the quality of your drugs regardless of agreements in place with your contract facility," it noted.

The USFDA alleged that its inspectors were refused entry into the facility on March 15, 2024. On March 20, 2024, the FDA was permitted to enter the facility at the registered address to conduct an inspection; however, access to requested documents was limited during the inspection, it added.

"When an owner, operator, or agent delays, denies, limits, or refuses an inspection, the drugs may be deemed adulterated," the USFDA stated.

Based upon the nature of the deviations identified, the company should engage a consultant qualified to evaluate operations and to assist in meeting CGMP requirements, it said.

"FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any deviations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may re-inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any deviations," the USFDA said.

It further stated: "The warning letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any deviations and to prevent their recurrence."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)