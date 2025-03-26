Dehradun, Mar 26 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday attacked former chief minister Harish Rawat for opposing the government action against illegal madrassas in Uttarakhand, saying the Congress leader can go to any extent to do politics of appeasement. The ruling party said investigation into the funding of illegal madrassas will expose many people. "Why should he feel afraid if illegal madrassas are being closed. When the whole of Devbhoomi feels the Dhami government is doing a great job by shutting down illegal madrassas, why does Harish Rawat feel the pain.

"The pain reflected in his statements is enough to tell that even today he can go to any extent to do politics of Muslim appeasement," Uttarakhand BJP spokesperson Bipin Kainthola said. Rawat had expressed concern over the future of students studying in the illegal madrassas and asked what alternative arrangements had been made for them by the government. He had also said the action should have been deferred till Eid. "Aren't Madrassa students too the government's responsibility?" Rawat had said in a post on X. Kainthola said Rawat has become more afraid since an investigation has begun into the funding of illegal madrassas. "Harish Rawat feels that the heat of the investigation may reach someone close to him or a leader of his party. Just to save them, he is seen doing cover firing." "Investigation into the funding of illegal madrassas will expose many people in Uttarakhand. It will become clear to the public who have been trying to mess with the orginal identity of Devbhoomi," the BJP spokesperson said.

A total of 136 illegal madrassas have been sealed in the state so far after a drive against them was launched last month following the chief minister's order.

