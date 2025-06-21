Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) AIADMK legislator from Valparai T K Amulkandhasamy died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Saturday due to prolonged illness, the party said.

He was 60. He was elected as MLA for the first time from Valparai Assembly constituency on AIADMK ticket and has been serving as the AIADMK MGR youth wing deputy secretary.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family members, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Amulkandhasamy passed away after unsuccessfully undergoing treatment at a hospital in Coimbatore.

“He was loyal to the party and its leadership and effectively discharged the party work in various capacities including youth wing secretary,” Palaniswami said. Also, he had served as vice president of Coimbatore district panchayat.

“I pray to almighty to grant strength and courage to the bereaved family of Amulkhandasamy to bear the grief and may his soul rest in peace. @AIADMKOfficial,” the former Chief Minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

