New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Varun Beverages, PepsiCo's largest franchise bottler, on Tuesday extended the deadline for completion of the acquisition of Ghana-based SBC Beverages for a month to March 31.

On November 13, 2024, Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL) had entered into a share purchase agreement for the purchase of 100 per cent shares of SBC Beverages Ghana at USD 15.06 million (Rs 127.1 crore).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 26 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The company had estimated to complete the transaction by the end of February 2025.

However, in regulatory updates, VBL said "consummation of the aforesaid transaction is extended up to March 31, 2025, instead of February 28, 2025".

Also Read | What Is Fake Accounting Scam? Know How To Stay Safe as Mumbai-Based Chartered Accountant Loses INR 1.64 Crore to Jodhpur Youth in Financial Scam.

Last November, VBL entered into a share purchase agreement with Tanzania Bottling Company SA and SBC Beverages Ghana for purchase of 100 per cent shares at USD 154.50 million and USD 15.06 million, respectively. Both are PepsiCo's business.

VBL has already raised Rs 7,500 crore in 2024 through QIP and utilisation of proceeds is primarily towards repayment of debt as well as acquisitions.

Shares of VBL on Tuesday settled at Rs 476.40 apiece, down 4.70 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)