New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles on Wednesday reported a 24 per cent growth in total sales at 7,289 units in February.

The company, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 5,856 units in February 2022, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Last month sales included 7,100 units of Eicher brand and 189 units of Volvo brand, it added.

In the domestic commercial vehicles market, Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,799 units last month as compared to 5,093 units in February 2022.

Exports of Eicher branded trucks and buses, however, declined 54 per cent at 301 units, as compared to 652 units in February 2022, it added.

