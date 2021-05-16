New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Sunday announced the inauguration of a 100-bed field hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

"Delivering on its commitment to build 1,000 critical care beds in 10 cities across India to support COVID-19 patients, Vedanta Ltd ...announced the inauguration of its 100-bed field hospital in Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Haryana," the company said in a statement.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday visited the medical facility, which will be commissioned next week.

The field hospital, set up at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram, has modern medical infrastructure to provide timely care for COVID-19 patients. The air-conditioned facility has 90 beds with oxygen support and 10 beds with ventilator support for critical patients.

"The second wave of the pandemic has been severe for the country...This 100-bed field hospital will provide the much-needed support to district hospitals," Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta said.

