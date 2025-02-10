Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Pharma major Venus Remedies on Monday said it has received marketing authorization from Indonesia for its Enoxaparin, an anticoagulant, in pre-filled syringes across all major strengths.

This approval reinforces the company's presence in Indonesia and aligns with its broader expansion strategy in Southeast Asia, a company statement said here.

"Indonesia has the highest burden of cardiovascular diseases in the region, driven by an aging population and lifestyle changes. Our Enoxaparin will offer a cost-effective solution to manage clot-related conditions," said Saransh Chaudhary, president, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.

Enoxaparin, a key anticoagulant, helps prevent and treat blood clots, reducing the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

The global Enoxaparin market, valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2032.

Venus Remedies, with an annual production capacity exceeding 10 million units at its autonomous robotic facility, is well-positioned to capture a significant market share in Southeast Asia and beyond, it said.

"India's pharmaceutical exports to Indonesia were valued at USD 84.53 million in 2023, reflecting strong trade ties between the two nations," said Aditi Chaudhary, president, International Business, Venus Remedies.

"While anticoagulants remain a key focus, we are also expanding into other therapeutic areas to address critical medical needs and improve patient outcomes with affordable generic drugs," said Aditi.

