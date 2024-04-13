New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the valediction ceremony of a passing-out batch of IRS in Nagpur on April 15, his office said Saturday.

Dhankhar will visit Nagpur on Monday.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya KR-649 Lottery Result of 12.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

He will be the chief guest at the valediction ceremony of the 76th batch of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), an official statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)