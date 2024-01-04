New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Vodafone Idea on Thursday said that it has received an order under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a penalty of Rs 10.76 crore.

The troubled telco further said it will seek rectification and reversal of the order, as it does not agree with it.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

In a BSE filing, VIL said the contravention related to the "alleged wrong transition of CENVAT credit into GST regime".

Citing details it said the order was received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, entailing a levy of a penalty of Rs 10,76,56,733. The order was received on January 3, 2024.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

"The company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action(s) for rectification/ reversal of the same," Vodafone Idea said in the filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)