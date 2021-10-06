New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) Cloud computing company VMware on Wednesday said it is investing in the Indian market as it sees "tremendous growth potential" in its multi-cloud solutions in the country.

The US-based company, which has unveiled a slew of new products at its VMworld 2021 event, said enterprises are in the second phase of their digital transformation journey wherein organisations are looking at becoming "cloud-smart".

VMware President Sumit Dhawan said the company had committed an investment of a couple of billion dollars in the Indian market and that it is "continuing to invest" here.

"...we're investing in that market (India) for growth that we see...tremendous growth potential of our multi-cloud solutions in the Indian market," he added.

In 2018, VMware had announced plans to invest USD 2 billion in India over a five-year period to expand operations and workforce. At that time, the company had said it had more than 5,000 employees supporting its business locally and globally.

Companies face challenges in building applications that are more reliable, secure, intelligent, and adaptive and must deliver them faster, at scale, and across any cloud.

At its VMworld 2021, the company has announced its strategy to help customers navigate the multi-cloud era with the launch of VMware Cross-Cloud services. This group of integrated services will help deliver a faster and smarter path to the cloud for digital businesses, providing customers with the ability to build, run and better secure apps across any cloud with freedom and flexibility.

VMware noted that an average organisation today is running roughly 500 applications to drive their business, and those apps are distributed across clouds. A multi-cloud environment is far more diverse and complex, and this complexity often forces trade-offs between moving fast and managing risk, resulting in slower execution while increasing costs.

"...what we are observing in the marketplace is enterprises are in phase two of their digital transformation journey.

"In phase one, they were able to use the cloud very successfully to build their business-to-consumer applications and deliver the digital offerings. Based on the success on phase one, companies all over are looking at their entire application portfolio and modernising it," VMware Chief Executive Officer Raghu Raghuram said.

He added that in this process of modernisation, companies are adopting a strategy of being cloud-smart instead of being cloud-first.

"The essence of the cloud-smart strategy is to be able to deploy the right application in the right cloud-based upon the technical and business factors, and they are doing this to be able to accelerate their digital transformation," he said.

VMware has also introduced advances to its VMware Tanzu portfolio to enable management and operation of applications at scale and provide developers with the autonomy to build and deploy apps on any cloud. HRS hrs

