New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Monday launched the turbo edition of its flagship models hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento priced at Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 8.69 lakh, respectively.

The special edition Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen's 1-litre turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) technology engine with a peak power of 81kW @5000-5500 rpm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said: "With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous and striking enhancements on our popular product offerings - Polo and Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers."

The special edition has a glossy black spoiler, ORVM caps, fender badge and sporty seat covers and both the carlines offer the climatronic air-conditioning feature.

Customers can book the Turbo edition Polo and Vento online through the Volkswagen India website besides the nearest dealerships, it added.

