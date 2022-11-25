Zunheboto, Nov 25 (PTI) A Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) leader has said if people want all-round development of Nagaland they should vote for the regional party in the state elections due in 2023.

Coming down heavily on the appalling condition of roads in Zunheboto district, in particular, NPF working president Thenucho Tunyi said given the opportunity to form the next government, it would provide better roads and work for the all-round development of the state.

Pointing out that at least four legislators from the district held the portfolio of roads and bridges in the state government during the last 20 years, he said the dilapidated condition of the road leading to Zunheboto, which is centrally located, shows the current “face” of Nagaland.

Tunyi made the comment during the Zunheboto division consultative meeting of the party on Thursday.

Having covered the distance between Mokokchung and Zunheboto via Nagaland University Lumami by road, he said it is a lifeline not only for the district but for all others pursuing education in the only Central university of the state.

In this context, he asked the people to decide if they want to continue with such deplorable road conditions under the present government or want a change.

“If you want to have better roads, elect the NPF candidates in the ensuing state general elections to form the government for all-round development,” he asserted.

Currently, the state is under the rule of the United Democratic Alliance, an all-party government, formed by the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the BJP and two Independent MLAs. The NPF, which was earlier the principal opposition party, is also a part of the UDA government.

Pointing out that NPF is the oldest regional party in the northeast, he called upon the party leaders and functionaries of the district to get back to the people at the grassroots and remind them that time has come to change the present dispensation for better development.

“The national parties will vanish once they lose the state elections but a regional party like NPF will continue to remain because we love our people,” he said.

NPF president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu said NPF has remained silent for a very long time but it is now time to speak the truth.

“The rich are becoming richer while the poor have become poorer and villagers are being suppressed," Liezietsu claimed.

