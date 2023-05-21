Hyderabad, May 21 (PTI) Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions, announced that it would be setting up a delivery centre here with the potential to create employment opportunities for 10,000 people. An official release said the investment was announced after Erika Bogar King, Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of VXI Global Solutions met with Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao in Houston USA.

During the meeting, Minister KTR explained how Telangana became an investment magnet in the last nine years, it said.

"Telangana, known for its progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce, has consistently attracted investment from both national and international companies. Guided by CM Sri KCR's vision, we fostered an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship, nurturing the growth of various sectors," the Minister said.

Founded in 1998, VXI Global Solutions which has 40,000 employees in more than 42 locations in North America, Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean, established itself as a trusted provider of customer experience solutions to the world's leading brands.

Backed by private equity investor Bain Capital, VXI is recognised as one of the fastest-growing privately held business services organisations in the United States, according to the release.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Departments Jayesh Ranjan, Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Director of Telangana Digital Media Wing Konatham Dileep and Chief Relations Officer, Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri were present in the meeting.

