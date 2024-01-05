Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in Sultanpur district on Friday morning, officials said.

The criminal was identified as Vinod Kumar Upadhyay, they said.

Upadhyay sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with the Special Task Force and was admitted to a hospital, where he died, Additional Director General of Police, STF, Amitabh Yash told PTI.

As many as 35 cases of heinous crimes were registered against Upadhyay in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow, police said.

In September 2023, Gorakhpur police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, a police statement said.

