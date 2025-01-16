New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Overnight showers drenched the city with the weather department predicting more rain on Thursday.

Rain started in some parts of the city around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, and between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am, Delhi's primary weather station recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

Other stations such as Palam recorded 8.6 mm of rain, Pusa 7.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar 4 mm.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal, while the air quality was recorded in the very poor category with a reading of 336.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky and light rain for the day, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 20 degrees Celsius.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

