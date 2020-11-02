New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd on Monday sold shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd worth over Rs 50 crore through an open market transaction.

As per BSE bulk deal data, a total of 40 lakh scrips were sold at Rs 125.53 apiece. This translated into a deal value of Rs 50.21 crore.

As per the shareholding data of Fortis Healthcare for September 2020, WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund is its public shareholder and held 4.38 per cent stake.

On BSE, shares of Fortis Healthcare ended at Rs 127.9, up 1.87 per cent over its previous close.

