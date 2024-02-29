New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing around 15 INDIA bloc parties' youth wings, on Thursday held a meeting at central Delhi, and said they will hold rallies in multiple states against the Centre's policies in the coming days.

The IYF has decided to form a central coordination committee and that Dheeraj Sharma, president of Nationalist Youth Congress, will be the IYF's convenor.

"We had decided that we would take out a big rally in support of the youth at Jantar Mantar but we did not get the permission citing Section 144 (prohibitory orders). Today, they have cancelled our permission in Delhi.

Sharma said the IYF will hold a big rally in every state in the country against the central government under a 'Yuva Halla Bol' programme.

"I have given the responsibility of the convenor of IYF. It is a big responsibility and I assure you that I will work to fulfil those responsibilities. We will form committees at the central and state levels and we will take those committees to the block and village levels.

"We will try to take the government's anti-youth policy to every home under the coordination committees. We will launch some campaigns," Sharma said.

He said that they will hold rallies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka in March and added that there will be a big rally in Haryana in support of farmers.

