New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Wind energy trade fair and conference, Windergy India 2022, scheduled later this month is aimed at catalysing investment of up to Rs 15,000 crore into component manufacturing in the country, organisers said on Thursday.

The three-day wind energy event will be held at Pragati Maidan here from April 27-29, 2022, and will focus on fulfilling national commitment of quick migration to clean energy of which wind energy is one of the pivotal pillars.

"This will help to facilitate investment flow of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore into wind energy component manufacturing in the country," Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) Chairman Tulsi Tanti told reporters at the curtain raiser presser of the event.

The event is being organised by the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) and PDA Trade fairs Pvt Ltd.

Tanti also said that the event is to attract manufacturing companies into the country and showcase the opportunities to invest in India.

"There is good market also and you (investors) have the opportunity to leverage talent and other things for exports," he stated.

Tanti observed that the event will connect international and local players as well as start ups. It will a window for equity investors who have not invested here.

This event will bring maximum wind energy equipment manufacturing capacity in the country. More companies into manufacturing of components will come. They will set up manfuacturing facility for domestic markets as well as exports, he exuded confidence.

He said that India has a wind turbine manufacturing capacity of 15 GW per annum and this event will help create production capacity of components.

He opined that if they take a call to invest Rs 10,000 crore into wind equipment manufacturing then it would translate into additional investment of Rs 70,000 crore into wind energy generation projects.

The main objective of this event is to bring investment into wind energy equipment manufacturing for reducing imports and to increasing exports.

Many manufacturers or start up companies or MSMEs, will get opportunity to interact with OEM (Original equipment manufacturers).

Besides the OEMs will get the opportunity to interact with financial or equity investors. Many foreign investors will also come who want to invest here, Tanti assured.

"There are a lot of companies based outside India. They dont have a manufacturing base here. They will also come (to explore the possibility of investment here in India)," he stated.

Union Power Minister R K Singh, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba and Danish Ambassador to India Freddy Svane, amidst other dignitaries and industry stalwarts would be part of the high-level conference that would run concurrently with the trade fair.

