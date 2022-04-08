New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) IT major Wipro on Friday announced the appointment of Anis Chenchah as member of its executive board and Chief Executive Officer, APMEA (Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa).

Chenchah comes with over two decades of experience in consulting, IT and business process services.

In a statement, Wipro said it has appointed Anis Chenchah as CEO, APMEA. Chenchah also joins Wipro's executive board, it added.

Prior to this, he has worked with Capgemini as Global CEO of its Business Services and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Earlier, Chenchah held various leadership roles in Capgemini Financial Services across Europe and the Middle East.

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte, said: "With his successful track record of driving high growth in diverse contexts, managing complex transformations and building high-performance teams, Anis is well-positioned to accelerate our success in this strategic market."

The company further said that N S Bala, who has been the CEO of the APMEA Strategic Market Unit for the past year, has decided to move back to the US for personal reasons.

"We respect his decision to therefore move on from Wipro and want to sincerely thank him, not only for setting a strong foundation in place in APMEA but also for his unstinting contributions to Wipro over the past three decades," it added.

Wipro has a strong presence and experience across the various regions that comprise APMEA. The market unit plays a strategic role as the 'growth-engine' of the organisation, especially with the increasing demand from customers for comprehensive modernisation and digital transformation solutions, domain expertise and innovation, Wipro said.

"In line with our growth ambitions, we continue to invest in localisation and building diverse talent, while strengthening our ecosystem partnerships and knowledge of regional demands to meet our clients' expectations," it added.

