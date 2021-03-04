New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting (WCCL) on Thursday said it has seen about 14 per cent growth in its India business in the first nine months of the fiscal ending March, even during a pandemic-hit year, on the back of operational efficiencies and new product launches.

The company, which also witnessed strong performance in international markets, also plans to introduce new products exclusively on e-commerce channels as it looks to tap into the increasing adoption of digital platforms in the country.

"Our India business has done very well during the COVID times. We did get hit in Q4 of last year but starting Q1, followed by Q2 and Q3, we've done well, largely because our teams really moved fast in the initial week. We realised that distribution reaching the retail was key and we needed to get to the retail as fast as possible," Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Executive Director of Wipro Enterprises, said.

In core states of Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company had more stock points/depots, which provided an advantage to reach distributors more easily, he added.

"The India consumer business grew 10 per cent in Q1, which I think was one of a kind because I don't think any FMCG really even had a positive growth in Q1, our volume growth was 12 per cent in Q1...we've grown close to about 13.5-14 per cent till YTD (year-to-date) Q3," he said.

Agrawal said the team worked closely to ensure that distributors and retail partners can be serviced well even during the lockdown, and also start a new factory in Hyderabad that started operations at the end of May last year.

"It was not a challenging time from a selling perspective, but it was more challenging to ensure that production happens, to ensure that our factories don't get stopped because workers get infected...in terms of new products we launched hand sanitisers by end-March. We launched other products like surface sanitizers, expanded floor cleaners," Agrawal said.

Agrawal said the growth in FY21 has been "very good" and while the company is watchful of the macro trends, it expects the performance to be better than FY2019-20 that had been a difficult year and growth was muted for the industry.

The executive said the company has hiked prices of soaps by about 8 per cent on account of prices of palm oil, a key ingredient, going up dramatically. He explained that apart from palm oil, freight costs have also risen that have forced companies to raise prices.

"There is a permanent shift towards e-commerce. For us, e-commerce has more than doubled over last year and there are products where we are getting more than 10 per cent from e-commerce, in categories like perfumes and lotion, the contribution is into double digit," he said.

Agrawal added that the company is considering launching brands that are online-only and could include haircare and skincare brands.

WCCL will also rationalise its portfolio going forward as demand in certain categories like sanitisers and surface cleaners and wipes that are seeing demand tapering down as situation normalises. While categories would remain but number of brands and number of SKUs will come down in these three areas, he said.

Asked about acquisitions, Agrawal said activity had slowed down to a certain extent because of travel restrictions on account of the pandemic and companies too, pulled back a bit as they weren't getting the right valuations.

"In a couple of months, it should pick up," he said.

He said WCCL will look at acquisitions - in India and abroad - that are a strategic fit. He said the company will be open to segments like homecare as well as opportunities that help the company enter new categories.

In 2019, WCCL had allocated Rs 200 crore for a venture fund that would invest in startups in the segment. Of the allocated amount, Rs 45 crore has been committed and Rs 35 crore has been disbursed.

"We don't want to take more than 20-25 per cent stake in the company, we have a clear five-year plan to exit and have no plans to acquire these companies. We just provide them financial and support in areas of R&D, offline distribution, procurement and manufacturing," he said.

Talking about overseas operations, Agrawal said some countries have performed really well.

"The Philippines and South Africa have grown faster than India...Vietnam and Indonesia have grown mid-single digits...China is very high-single digits...Malaysia grew low-single digit," he said adding that India contributes about 46 per cent of the revenues with the remaining 54 per cent coming from overseas markets.

He said India has grown faster as an overall package than overseas markets, and noted that enhanced second waves in geographies like Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the UK and South Africa could impact the overseas markets.

The executive said the company's business from China is about USD 120 million.

"From a business perspective, I think China bounced back much faster. It did get hit from January-March last year during the height of the pandemic there. China (market) has been growing for us from Q1 this year. Q4 was hit about 20 per cent because of the pandemic but it has been growing clearly, single digits, but high single digits," he said.

