New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's venture funding arm, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures, has invested in a Singapore-based VC Fund DSG Consumer Partners IV, a statement said.

The company did not disclose the amount of funding.

DSG, since its inception in 2012, is focused on the Asian consumer segment with marquee investments in Southeast Asia as well as India, a statement from Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures said.

Last week, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures had invested in a D2C Ayurveda brand - T.A.C.-The Ayurveda Co.

Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting CEO Vineet Agrawal said: "This is our first overseas investment from Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures. This is also the first time we are investing in a fund as Limited Partners (LP). Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has a strong presence in South-east Asia, and we would be able to support startups in the region.”

