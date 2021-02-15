Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) Wipro Limited on Monday announced a five-year strategic partnership with Telefnica Germany/ O2, a leading provider of mobile telecommunications, broadband and landline in Germany.

As a part of this contract, Wipro will work with Telefnica Germany / O2and its wider ecosystem to transform its business support systems and associated quality assurance to enable superior customer experience and growth in the B2B market segment, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement.

"This Radical IT Transformation (RAITT) program brings Wipro and Telefnica Germany / O2together to allow for risk- mitigated self-funded transformation that will benefit both companies", it said.

"The RAITT program will ensure that Telefnica Germany / O2is well positioned to modernise and launch a range of new offerings, including 5G products and services.

Wipro will also invest in developing a state-of-the-art digital Business Support platform that will fuel Telefnica Germanys growth and provide the company with an outcome- based, committed plan", the statement added. PTI RS APR

