Nagpur, Apr 1 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly duping a jeweller in Pachpaoli area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Novel Drug AF-130 Offers Heart Failure, Sleep Apnea Alleviating Promise.

She had approached the jeweller claiming she wanted to exchange her gold chain and get something created in a new design, the official said.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

"However, after the jeweller noticed some irregularity with the chain she had exchanged. He lodged a complaint after which the arrest was made," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)