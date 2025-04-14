Pilibhit (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died and five members of her family were injured after their car overturned near Gularia Bhoop Singh village here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am on the Ghunghchai-Banda state highway, when the victims were returning home after visiting Uttarakhand's Purnagiri temple, they said.

Also Read | Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Released at slprbassam.in: SLPRB Releases Provisional Answer Key for Assam Police Constable Exam, Check Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

Ghunghchai SHO Rakesh Kumar said the car veered off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, killing Usha Devi, a resident of Puraina village in Shahjahanpur district.

Her son Amit (28), daughter-in-law Neetu (25), granddaughter Anika (5), relative Suman and another unidentified person suffered serious injuries in the accident, the police said.

Also Read | When Is Himachal Day 2025? Know Date, History and Significance of the Day When Himachal Pradesh Became a Province of India in 1948.

Locals assisted police in rescuing the injured, who were taken to the Community Health Centre in Banda for treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)