Bilaspur (HP), Jan 4 (PTI) A woman in her early fifties died while her daughter sustained injuries when their car collided with a divider here on Thursday morning, police said. The woman was suffering from cancer.

The accident occurred on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road near Rishikesh in Bilaspur when the mother-daughter duo were returning after a chemotherapy session from the PGI, Chandigarh.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

Hearing the sound of the car hitting the divider, local people reached the spot and immediately took the injured to Bilaspur AIIMS where doctors declared the mother dead.

The deceased was identified as Kiran Bala (52), a resident of the Baral village in Hamirpur.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

The deceased's daughter, who was driving the car, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said. --

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)