Kaushambi (UP), Apr 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit Monday on the rooftop of her home in the Paschim Sharira area of Kaushambi district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said that Jyoti, the daughter of Shambhu, a native of Kolhuwa village, was sleeping in a rooftop room, while her parents lay asleep in another part of the house.

When she did not wake up in the morning by the usual time, her family members went to check on her. They found her body soaked in blood with her throat slit, and veins of both her hands cut, Srivastava said.

Her body was sent for post-mortem and a case of murder filed against unknown persons.

