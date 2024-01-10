Deoria (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A woman was allegedly hacked to death by some unidentified persons here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Khurd village in Gauribazar area on Tuesday when Damini Devi (30) was going to her home on a two wheeler after closing her shop at Khoraram crossing, Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

On complaint of the victim's father, an FIR has been registered in this regard, he said.

The woman used to live with her parents, police said, adding that her husband has been detained and a prob is on.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Inauguration Full Schedule: From Ram Lalla’s Idol Installation to Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Everything To Know About the Historic Milestone in Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)