Berhampur (Odisha), Jul 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old lab technician was allegedly set ablaze by a man with whom she was in a relationship, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Pratapur village in Ganjam district on Tuesday.

The man, a software engineer by profession, has been detained.

The accused quarreled with the victim near an abandoned house following which he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire, the police said.

The woman was initially admitted to a community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The woman, who had sustained 90 per cent burns, succumbed to her burn injuries on Tuesday night.

In her dying declaration, the woman said that she had been in a relationship with the accused, Subdivisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suryamani Pradhan said.

The body was handed over to her family members after a post-mortem examination and an investigation is on, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)