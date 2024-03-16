Ghaziabad, March 16: A 40-year-old woman suffered burn injures in an acid attack by two motorcycle-borne men in the Nandgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Saturday, police said. She was attacked when she was returning home after buying ration from a shop in the Panchwati area, they said.

The incident took place near a gas agency in the afternoon. She suffered severe burn injuries in the acid attack, police said. The woman was rushed to a private hospital by police for treatment and from there, she was referred to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, ACP (Nandgram) Ravi Kumar Singh said. Acid Attack in Delhi: Minor Girl Attacked With Acid in Burari Area, Accused Confesses to ‘Disliking Girls’.

One of the accused has been arrested, he said. Police said a case was registered on a complaint from her son.

