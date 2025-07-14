Hathras (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) A woman died and five others, including her mother-in-law and two children, were injured when a balcony collapsed as they were watching a kanwar procession pass through a village in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred when a Kanwar Yatra procession accompanied by DJs was passing through the Kharghu village under the Mursan police station area.

Also Read | How To Check Lottery Sambad Results: A Comprehensive Guide for Indian Lottery Enthusiasts.

"Kavita (28), wife of Santosh, had climbed onto the balcony of her house to watch the procession heading towards a nearby temple. Standing beneath the same balcony were her mother-in-law Rajmati (62), her sons Prateek (9) and Pawan (7), along with two other villagers -? Gangaji (40) and a youth named Sohel. Suddenly, the balcony collapsed, causing Kavita to fall and crushing all six under the debris," a police official said.

"They were immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment. While Kavita was referred to SN Medical College in Agra due to the severity of her injuries, the remaining five received treatment at the district hospital and are stated to be out of danger," the official said, adding, "However, Kavita succumbed to her injuries later in the afternoon during treatment in Agra."

Also Read | MHADA Lottery 2025: MHADA Announces Konkan Housing Lottery for 5,285 Flats and 77 Residential Plots, Registration Begins Today at housing.mhada.gov.in; Know Important Dates and How To Apply.

Sadabad Circle Officer (CO) Himanshu Mathur said the woman's body was undergoing post-mortem examination in Agra. The injured are stable and receiving treatment at the district hospital, he added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)