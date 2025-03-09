Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A woman's body was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Bhaukheda village here on Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer Purnima Singh said, "The suitcase was spotted in a field by villagers who later informed the police. Upon opening the suitcase, the body of a woman was recovered."

The deceased is yet to be identified, the police said.

The body had been sent for a postmortem examination and further investigation is underway, they said.

