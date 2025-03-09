Mumbai, March 9: As students return to school on Monday, staying updated with current affairs is crucial for morning assemblies. To help you prepare, LatestLY has compiled a list of the most important national, international, business, entertainment, and sports news. From political developments and economic updates to major sports events and entertainment buzz, we have covered key highlights for the day. Are you responsible for presenting news in your school assembly? Don't worry-we've got you covered. Scroll down to check the top headlines for March 10, 2025, and stay informed!

National News Headlines

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi After Complaining of Uneasiness and Chest Pain

Former Odisha Minister Ananta Das Passes Away at 85 Due to Age-Related Ailments

GST Rates To Be Reduced Further As Process of Rationalising Tax Slabs Nearing Completion: FM Sitharaman

Telangana SLBC Tunnel Collapse: Rescue Teams Recover 1 Body From Debris; Retrieval Efforts Underway

International News Headlines

Pope Francis, Responding Well, Rests As Vatican Marks Another Holy Year Event Without Him

India Condemns Vandalism at Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in California’s Chino Hills

Israel To Send Delegation to Qatar’s Doha on March 10 To Advance Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Ukraine ‘Determined To End War’ With Russia for Lasting Peace, Says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Business News Headlines

India’s Inflation Falls to 4.31% in January, Nearing RBI’s 4% Target, Reinforces Case for Potential Rate Cuts: Report

Donald Trump Mentions Taiwan and South Korea While Saying United States Lost Semiconductor Business to Foreign Countries

Congress Demands Complete Overhaul of GST System As Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Further GST Rate Cuts

Entertainment News Headlines

‘Celebrity MasterChef’ Winner: Gaurav Khanna Emerges Victorious in the First Season of Farah Khan-Hosted Show – Reports

Vikrant Massey Wins Big at IIFA Digital Awards 2025 for His Role in ‘Sector 36’

‘Chhaava’ Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Historic Drama Nears INR 520 Crore Milestone in India!

John Goodman Injured: Veteran Actor Suffers Hip Injury on Set of Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Film Starring Tom Cruise, UK Schedule Affected

Sports News Headlines

Jeneath Wong Becomes First Malaysian To Win Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 2025, Tame Finish for Indian Golf Trio

Bangladesh Set To Host Zimbabwe for Two-Match Test Series in April

Callum Hudson-Odoi Admits Nottingham Forest’s ‘Changing Room Is Going Crazy’ After Win Against Manchester City in Premier League 2024–25

Rohit Sharma Ties Brian Lara in Unwanted Record As India Lose 15th Consecutive Toss in ODIs During IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final

