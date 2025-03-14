Meerut (UP), Mar 14 (PTI) A woman's husband and her two brothers allegedly bobbitised a 42-year-old man after accusing him of making unwanted advances towards her, police said on Friday.

The condition of the victim, Dharmendra Mavi, an operator at a clinic, is serious and has been referred to a hospital in Delhi for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 14, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to police, the attack happened when the woman, who had been visiting the victim's clinic due to an illness, told her husband, Satish (45), that Mavi had been making advances at her.

This enraged Satish. He, along with his brothers-in-law, Vivek and Vikram (both in their 30s), confronted Mavi at his clinic on Asifabad Road on Thursday and attacked him with a sharp weapon.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 14, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Following the incident, Mavi's brother, Pappu, lodged a complaint on the same day, and the accused were arrested on Friday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)