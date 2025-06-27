New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday stressed the need to increase women's participation in the real estate sector, saying this will improve transparency and reduce civil cases related to properties.

Addressing a conference organised by realtors body Naredco's women's wing, he said, "Women can do anything today, then, why not real estate".

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Verma mentioned cases of lies, misselling and fraud in the real estate market.

"Most of the civil cases are related to real estate. If women will come into real estate, I think there will be a reduction in these cases," the minister said, adding that lies and misselling would also come down.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Verma was speaking at the 4th Naredco- MAHI convention.

He also sought support from the industry for the beautification of the national capital.

D Thara, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, asked builders to focus on integrated infrastructure management of housing societies.

She spoke on the importance of water preservation and the development of green space in the housing complexes.

She suggested developers to hand over documents citing the green measures and water availability in housing complexes to increase awareness and sustainability and build accountability.

Smita Patil, President of NAREDCO-MAHI, said India's housing future must be built with policy, shaped by industry, and guided by inclusive values, especially empowering women and emerging leaders.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman of Naredco, said skilling would be the key pivot towards the women-led real estate sector.

"Real estate is the second largest employer in India. However, it is short of skilled workers, which if filled by skilled women, would not only lead to employment generation and women empowerment but would give a boost to economic growth and help achieve the vision of tripling the size of the economy," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)